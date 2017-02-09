Teacher Replacement For 2016/2017

Editor,

It is of great concern, the manner in which the replacements are being done. There is a lack of coordination and clear chain of command between districts and provincial officers. For instance, new teachers are deployed to a district only to be told there are no vacancies. Honestly, how can the PS and PEO’s assign teachers to districts without vacancies? This ill trend which has now been perceived to be normal should be eradicated in the system because it’s inconveniencing. We cannot develop as a nation if some officers are stepping on the genuine work of others for their selfish agendas.

Sad teacher