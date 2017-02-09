President Lungu Receives Rosary Of Blessings.

 Republican President Edgar Chagwa  Lungu Yesterday Recieved a rosary of blessings from the Apostlolic Nuncio to Zambia.

The Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Julio Murat yesterday  presented a rosary to President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

The rosary as a material object is an aid towards saying the prayers in the proper sequence.

  1. Spade   February 9, 2017 at 11:14 am

    A rosary is simply an idol, no blessing can come out of an idol, akuyumfwisheni bwino bupuba bupuba.

  2. IF NOT   February 9, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    @ Spade you are very dull, never comment on stuff you have little knowledge about. AM PROUD TO BE CATHOLIC.

