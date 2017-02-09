President Lungu Receives Rosary Of Blessings.

Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu Yesterday Recieved a rosary of blessings from the Apostlolic Nuncio to Zambia.
The Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia Julio Murat yesterday presented a rosary to President Edgar Lungu when he paid a courtesy call on him at State House.
The rosary as a material object is an aid towards saying the prayers in the proper sequence.
A rosary is simply an idol, no blessing can come out of an idol, akuyumfwisheni bwino bupuba bupuba.
@ Spade you are very dull, never comment on stuff you have little knowledge about. AM PROUD TO BE CATHOLIC.