Nyimba girl, 11 Commits Suicide After Being Chased From Home Over Misconduct

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl of senior chief Luembwe’s area in Nyimba district has committed suicide after she was chased from home for misconduct.
Eastern Province police commissioner Alex Chilufya said Catherine Tembo of Mushalila village committed suicide around 17:00 hours on Sunday.
“A young girl named Catherine Tembo aged 11, daughter of Misheck Tembo of the aforestated address, committed suicide by hanging herself on a tree using a mosquito net rope. This happened after the deceased was chased from home by her mother for some misconduct. The deceased sustained a swollen neck,” said Chilufya , adding that relatives were advised to proceed with burial as no foul play was detected.
JUST ARREST THE PARENTS..WHY CHASING YOUR CHILD FROM HOME..WHO IS ELEVEN YEARS OLD..?
I wont entirely put th blem on hr mumz.wat if sh hd a ka slyp ovr God knowz we’re & hr mumz reprimandz n asks were sh put tiny buttt to rest n refuses squill n th mumz say okay kabiye eko ufumine!it hapnd 2 me several tymz sin that I wz a delinquent BT wud put up a puppy dog eye n sit in the bk yard n wait 4 my a$$ 2 b wooped.uyu umwaiche I think kalikamachiki.ufikepo Mysrip.
My fellow parents what kind of misconduct the girl did of which cant discipline her lather than chasing her from home, iam very sorry for my daughter to be found dead which is very bad now we have learnt a lesson all parents should a way to talk to our children.