Nyimba girl, 11 Commits Suicide After Being Chased From Home Over Misconduct

AN 11-YEAR-OLD girl of senior chief Luembwe’s area in Nyimba district has committed suicide after she was chased from home for misconduct.

Eastern Province police commissioner Alex Chilufya said Catherine Tembo of Mushalila village committed suicide around 17:00 hours on Sunday.

“A young girl named Catherine Tembo aged 11, daughter of Misheck Tembo of the aforestated address, committed suicide by hanging herself on a tree using a mosquito net rope. This happened after the deceased was chased from home by her mother for some misconduct. The deceased sustained a swollen neck,” said Chilufya , adding that relatives were advised to proceed with burial as no foul play was detected.