Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

MURDER suspect Elizabeth Lungu who is accused of stabbing her husband to death last year has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Taking plea before High Court judge Betty Mung’omba on Monday, Lungu, 26, a resident of Mtendere compound, who has been in custody since her arrest, denied committing the offence.

The allegation is that Lungu, in May last year, stabbed her husband Anthony Nkhoma, 33 to death.

And according to police records, Nkhoma was stabbed following a domestic fight.

The victim sustained a deep cut and a human bite on the chest.

Trial in the matter is expected to commence on February 10.