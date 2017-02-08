ZANACO Hit With Depletion Of Squad

After it emerged that Zanaco will not be able to feature 4 of its foreign acquisitions its also emerged that two other players Zanaco added on their list will not feature.

Already two of the players that Zanaco added in its 20 man CAF Champions League squad have moved on.

These are Fackson Kapumbu who has moved to Zesco United and striker Aubrey Funga has moved to Ajax Cape Town.

This had significantly brought down the squad to 18 players.

Winger Charles Zulu who was in Switzerland at FC Lucern on trials returned with an injury and was in the stands when Zanaco played Ngezi Platinum over the weekend.

Reports also emanating that Zanaco FC striker Fasion Sakala has signed a 3 year deal with Russian Division 1 side Spartak 2 Moscow throws in doubt his involvement.

Zanaco’s two Zambia Under twenty lads in Goalkeeper Mangani Banda and midfielder Boyd Musonda will only be in the country on Friday the 10th of February.

Including the two Under twenty lads Zanaco only have a sure side of 16 players to count on from the Twenty list squad they released.

This is the smallest squad of any Zambian club that has featured on the continent in the 2000s.

THE FULL 20 MAN LIST ZANACO RELEASED

Goalkeepers: Racha Kola, Mangani Banda,Toaster Nsabata

Defenders: Ziyo Tembo,Peter Banda, George Chilufya, Fackson Kapumbu, Lee Ngoma,Andrew Kwiliko, Taonga Bwembya

Midfielders: Saith Sakala, Charles Zulu, Ernest Mbewe, Richard Kasonde, Boyd Musonda, Augustine Mulenga

Strikers: Fashion Sakala, Aubrey Funga, Kwame Attram, Kennedy Musonda