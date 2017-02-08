PF Tasks Veep To Reconcile Kambwili and Chanda.

PF Tasks Wina to Reconcile Kambwili and Chanda

Vice President Inonge Wina will lead the reconciliation process between former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili and Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda.

The bad blood between the two top officials has dragged the PF into an internal war that had seen disciplinary action constituted against Kambwili but escaped with a reprimand from the Central Committee.

Wina has been tasked to lead a reconciliation team between the two Copperbelt based officials and ensure that they halt their quarrels.

Chanda had reported Kambwili to the disciplinary committee for allegedly labelling him a wizard but the disciplinary committee recommended to the Central Committee that such matters are better resolved in the local court.

However, the Central Committee recommended that the Roan Member of Parliament be censured in written while Chanda was advised to go easy on using the name of the President unnecessarily.

Meanwhile the PF will hold elections across all structures in July next year with the general conference set for April 2020.