Mazhandu, UGL Charged K600 By Court Each

THE Lusaka Fast Track Court on Traffic Offences has found guilty and fined Unlimited Gifts Limited Company on two counts of using a vehicle as a Public Service Vehicle for carrying goods.

Using a vehicle as a Public Service Vehicle for carrying goods is contrary to section 101 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

Magistrate Anna Holland has fined Unlimited Gifts Limited Company K600.00 for each count or six months simple imprisonment for the company directors, in default.

Particulars of the offences are that Unlimited Gifts Limited Company on 05th February 2017, did use Trailers registration number AEB 675T and AEB 634T on a public road for carriage of goods, separately, without a Road Service Licence.

The Court has also found guilty Mazhandu Family Bus Services on two counts, for permitting a vehicle to be driven on the public road without a valid Road Service Licence contrary to section 101 of the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002.

Magistrate Anna Holland fined Mazhandu Family Bus Services K600.00 for each count or six months simple imprisonment for the company directors, in default.

Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Head of Public Relations Frederick Mubanga also urged all motorists to observe road traffic rules and regulations.

Mubanga warns that those found wanting will be prosecuted according to the provisions of the law.

He further says the Agency is expected to roll-out the Fast Track Court for Traffic Offences to Central, Copperbelt, Eastern and Southern provinces before the end of the year 2017.

Mubanga says this is to facilitate for the country-wide enforcement of eliminating bad road users.