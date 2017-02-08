Madonna Adopts Malawian Twins, Stella And Esther

Mother of three, Madonna now has two more children! A High Court from Malawi yesterday Tuesday Feb, 7th granted the 58-year-old singer the ability to adopt 4-year-old twin girls from the country. The twins mother died just a week after giving birth to them in 2012.

The twins were then taken in and cared for by their grandmother, who, after a while said she could no longer provide for them so they were taken into an orphanage..

Madonna appeared in court with her lawyer alongside the twins’ father and uncle,who both witnessed the adoption.

According to The Guardian, the twins will be adopted from the Home of Hope orphanage in Mchinji, near the western border of Zambia, where her son David Banda lived prior to his own adoption.

A government official will now travel with Madonna, the twins (named Stella and Esther) to the U.S. to ensure she can provide a suitable home for them.