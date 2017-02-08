Lungu: Zambia To Consult Widely Before Pulling Out Of ICC

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia needs to consult widely before any decision to pull out of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is made.

The African Union (AU) has called for the mass withdrawal of member states from the International Criminal Court.

But President Lungu told Journalists shortly before departure for Botswana yesterday that he will need to ask the people of Zambia on what they think before considering to pull out of the ICC.

President Lungu says Zambia needs to study the matter critically before making any decision.

He notes that this is a matter for the nation that needs critical engagement.

President Lungu adds that Zambia will raise this issue at the forthcoming African Peer Review Mechanism meeting.

Meanwhile, the Head of State has applauded Zambian referee Jan Sikazwe who officiated the final of the just ended African Cup of Nations in Gabon won by Cameroon.

He says Sikazwe should go a mile further by officiating at the World Cup after tasked to officiate the AFCON Final.