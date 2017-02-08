Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu Laid To Rest

JOSEPH Mulenga Chibangu aka Joe “The Ambassador” Chibangu, was yesterday laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lusaka, Chibangu was adored by family, friends and fans for his contribution to the modern sound of Zambian music.

Hundreds of fans, close family and friends, gathered to bid the famous musician and pioneer of contemporary Zambian music a star farewell.

Joe Chibangu,41, died last week, Friday, February 3, 2017, at his home in Thorn park, Lusaka. He is survived by a wife, Jubilee and 3 children.

Fellow musicians paid glowing tribute to “The Ambassador”, as he was popularly known, saying he had nurtured many of them.