Govt Assures Nation, Visitors Of Security Ahead Of U-20 AFON Finals

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has assured both visitors and Zambians of security as the country hosts the Under-20 African cup of nations later this month.

Mr. Kampyongo says his ministry has been part of the preparatory programme in order to ensure security measures are put in place for the tournament.

He says soccer fans should not fear anything, but should feel free to support the under-20 national soccer team as country hosts the tournament.

Mr. Kampyongo notes that the successful hosting of the tournament will work to the country’s benefit.

He has since urged Zambians to conduct themselves in an acceptable manner during the tournament as they have always done in the past when the country has hosted other big events.

Zambia will from 26th February to 12th March host the Under 20 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Tournament.