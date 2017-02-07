Surprising: See How A Girl Brought From Village To Town Transforms In Just Few Days

This is Jennipher from western province Shangombo brought into town (Lusaka) just a weeks ago and the pictures show her looks before and after. This goes to show that money can change a woman into anything she wishes to look like.

  1. Mj banda   February 7, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Asamba, that’s good. Manje azachenjela

  2. Chief of Grief   February 7, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Aka ka help won’t go back.chapwa aka kena twatomba.

  3. baboon   February 7, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    bull shit

  4. KANGE   February 7, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    BUT SHE WILL GO BACK TO THE VILLAGE AGAIN

  5. ichipaso   February 7, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    You can bring her from the village but you can not remove the village from her .Am sure you know what I mean

  6. Rosey Cheeks   February 7, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Where you come from has no bearing on where you are going. Where you will end up is determined by force of habit, enthusiasm, tenacity, dreams and massive action. Only a dim witted person judges another based on their past. Key questions are what direction are the feet going, why are they going that way and what is their motivation to stay on that track. I once gave away a spare pair of school trousers to a friend that needed them. The fellow cleared his exams and made it through university and is a huge bwana now.

