‘Loyalty Defines A Man’ – Kambwili

PF Roan member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili says the ruling party has cleared him of charges of misconduct.

Dr Kambwili has thanked the ruling party’s disciplinary and central committees for fairly handling his disciplinary case. He was charged under the PF’s constitution and disciplinary code.

Last month, the PF slapped Dr Kambwili with several counts of gross misconduct and asked him to explain why the ruling party should not take action against him.

The PF gave him seven days in which to explain why he should not be disciplined for allegedly accusing Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda of being a wizard, among other charges.

Dr Kambwili and Mr Chanda later appeared before the PF disciplinary committee for the hearing, which was concluded on January 16, 2017 to pave way for the central committee to make a final decision.

“Justice has prevailed,” said Dr Kambwili, who is former minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

He thanked the disciplinary committee for “magnanimously” handling the case.

Dr Kambwili said he would continue to be a loyal member of the ruling party and that he would never do anything to destabilise it.

He pledged total loyalty to President Lungu.

“Loyalty defines a man, I have always been a loyal member of the PF and will not do anything to disparage President Lungu. God will expose those spreading falsehoods against me,” Dr Kambwili said.

He dispelled allegations that he did not want new members joining the PF.

Dr Kambwili urged PF members to promote unity in the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Chanda said in a separate interview that he has not yet received official communication on the outcome of the hearing.

And Mr Bwalya has said the ruling party is today scheduled to hold a press briefing at which secretary general Davies Mwila is expected to give details of the outcome of the hearing, among other issues.