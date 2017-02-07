Boyfriend Killer TSHIABU Benos Appears In Court

TSHIABU Benos, the 38-year-old woman of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill who is alleged to have murdered her boyfriend, Reeves Malambo, yesterday appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court for the explanation of the charge.
This is in a case in which Benos of plot number 1682/M First Street in Ibex Hill is jointly charged with her brother, Mumba Mutanuka, 32, of the same address.
Particulars of the offence are that Benos and Mutanuka, between January 29 and January 30, this year in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, murdered Mr Malambo, 48, who was Autoforce proprietor.
Clad in a traditional wrap-around skirt commonly known as chitenge, a top and head wrap, Benos and her brother Mutanuka, who was wearing a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, looked distraught when they appeared before magistrate Albert Mwaba.
The court session was attended by a large number of friends and relatives who came to offer some moral support to the two accused persons.
It is alleged that Ms Benos stabbed Mr Malambo with a knife on the backside of the upper part of the body during a fight at her home.
She then rushed him to Hill Top Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Mr Mwaba adjourned the case to February 20 for mention.
