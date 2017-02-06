Mulongoti: Learn From Kabimba, Stop Lungu’s Third Term

MIKE Mulongoti says those who think President Edgar Lungu qualifies to contest the 2021 elections must learn from Wynter Kabimba and halt the unconstitutional third term bid.

Kabimba on Wednesday U-turned on his earlier position that President Lungu was eligible to stand for election as president in the 2021 general elections.

The Rainbow Party general secretary stated in a letter to the Patriotic Front and President Lungu that the latter had now held office twice as provided under Article 106 (3) of the Constitution, hence ineligible for election in 2021.

“In early January, 2017, I made a statement on Hot FM radio to the effect that President Edgar C. Lungu was eligible for election as President in 2021…A number of people have been quoted either in the print or electronic media canvassing this point one way or the other. Consequently, I decided to ask the Rainbow Party legal to peruse the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, in particular Article 106 which provides for the tenure of office of the President in order for them to advise on this matter,” stated Kabimba.

“The legal team submits on the situation at hand thus. When President Lungu was first elected in January 2015, we did not have the constitutional provisions which now exist under Article 106 (5)(a) and 106 (5)(b). It is, therefore, the team’s considered view that it was his first time to hold the office of President, nothing to do with the period he served as President. In August 2016, he was re-elected to hold office for the second time. So he has now held office twice as provided under Article 106 (3) and hence ineligible for election in 2021. This view takes into consideration the fact that there was no repeal of the Constitution in 2016 but simply an amendment. I must state, therefore, that this professional opinion from the party’s legal team is the correct position on this matter and hence the position of the Rainbow Party.”

Commenting on Kabimba’s latest position on President Lungu’s third term bid, Mulongoti, also a lawyer, saluted Kabimba for openly acknowledging that he had gone astray by suggesting that President Lungu was eligible to stand in 2021.

“I salute him for coming out in the open and acknowledging that he had misdirected himself and come to the public that it was a mistake,” Mulongoti said.

“We respect that and encourage him, and everyone that when we make mistakes, it’s good to revisit our decisions so that the public does not misunderstand us. So everyone who thinks Lungu qualifies to stand in 2021 must learn from Kabimba and stop his third term bid.”

He said Kabimba’s moral conscious could have forced him to U-turn on his support for President Lungu’s third term bid.

“I don’t know whether it is his moral conscious that is asking him to retract what he said,” Mulongoti said.

“Even when the debate started about this issue, I expected that he should have waited a little bit; revisit his own conscious, revisit his correctness on the document he held in his office for months. I can tell, he is my friend and I am grateful for what he has done. No one is immune to mistakes, we all make mistakes, and it is good Kabimba realised the mistake he made and has corrected it. I was beginning to have difficulties accepting what he said. I don’t know why he was caught napping like that.”

And Mulongoti, the former information minister in the MMD government, urged President Lungu to begin to accept when wrong than remaining stubborn even when he had misled himself and the country.

“One thing about President Lungu is that even when he has made a mistake, he will not acknowledge his mistake. Even when his interpretation of the law is defective, he still wants to pretend that all is well,” Mulongoti said.

“Even when the court says that he was wrong, he will never come out and simply say ‘I misunderstood the law’. Here, he thinks he can stand in 2021. All those who mean well for Zambia have debated this issue across the country; not that they have anything against him but because he has to be true to the law and constitution. Those are critical issues, faithful to the law, faithful to the constitution and true to the law and true to the constitution because after all, those laws are put in place for a specific reason.”

He said President Lungu’s pronouncement that he was eligible to stand in 2021 was driven by greed.

“When you are driven by greed, you begin to insulate yourself against pressure, even the well-intended pressure, because you have become subjective in that you want your interests to prevail. Greed supersedes reality and morality,” said Mulongoti.