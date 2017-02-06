Hichilema Calls ‘Closure’ Of Closed Mulungushi Textiles a Mockery

GOVERNMENT has with immediate effect suspended ‘operations’ at the closed Mulungushi Textiles.

And UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has called the closure a mockery and reminded the people of Kabwe that PF and president Edgar Lungu lied during campaigns that the textile factory would be resuscitated when in fact not.

Kabwe district commissioner Dominic Mulenga claimed on Friday that the closure had led to the laying off of all 279 workers.

On August 1, 2016, ten days before the general elections, President Lungu ‘reopened’ Mulungushi Textiles and promised to create at least 20, 000 job opportunities in the next five years at the firm.

President Lungu said the textile factory would mainly employ women who would produce uniforms for health personnel, schools, protective clothing, chitenge materials and uniforms for the security wings and prisons.

But none of the products President Lungu promised were seen on the market while Kabwe residents continued to complain of lack of jobs as none of them had been employed.

“It’s a temporary closure to facilitate the installation of the new machines. The process will take between 18 and 24 months and within this process, some of those people will be engaged and after the installation of the new machines, those people who will be there will be called but all the workers today (Friday) have been paid. This is a government-to-government programme. We have found an investor from Japan by the name of Malvern. After a month or two, they will be in the country,” Mulenga said.

“Sometime back, they used to come to the same company to assess. They are aware of the situation so they came and said they can only manage to remove those machines and replace (with) the new ones in this time frame of 18 to 24 months.”

He urged Kabwe residents to “tighten their belts” during the period of closure.

“At the moment, the company has got old machines, dilapidated machines and it is not running effectively. No wonder we have thought of maybe just looking for a new investor by the name of Malvern to come with new machines, new technology, to come and employ more people because at the moment, very few sections are working. But after the installations of the new machines, all the departments will be working and a lot of people will be employed more than it used to be previously,” claimed Kabwe.

“The people of Kabwe should not worry, what we want is to come and employ more people that time. May be they will just have to tighten their belts this period, between 18 to 24 months.”

But Hichilema said the country must now differentiate the UPND from PF using Mulungushi Textiles happenings especially that the ruling party was perpetually not implementing any of its promises.

“This closure of Mulungushi Textiles by PF plainly indicates campaign falsehood messages by Mr Edgar Lungu. The PF in its current state has no capacity to turn around the country’s economy and let alone create jobs for the masses,” said Hichilema. “But we must not relent and anchor our hope on a new leadership that values job creation for the people.”