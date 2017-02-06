FDD: Lungu Is Giving Lip Service To Corruption Fight

The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has accused President Edgar Lungu of giving lip service to the fight against Corruption in Zambia.

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says his party’s observation is that President Lungu has continued to talk about corruption but without follow it through by action.

Mwanza says the people of Zambia were so expectant of President Lungu when he indicated that he would fire all those Ministers who were going to be found wanting.

He states that says the FDD has kept track that it is now three months down since President Lungu issued the statement but that no action has been taken to date.

Mwanza notes that there huge sums of money being stolen every day which if used correctly can help move the country forward.

He notes that if Zambia has to develop, it needs to stump out corruption and deal with whoever is involved regardless of their position in society.