Drug Enforcement Commission Arrests Business Woman

A BUSINESS woman of Lusaka have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for attempting to obtain credit by false pretences.

DEC Public Relations Officer Theresa Katongo has told Mwebantu that the business woman was arrested through the DEC Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU).

It is reported that Katongo Chiteba Mulenga, 28, a Business Woman of 218/16 Kaunda Square Stage 2 in Lusaka has been arrested for theft, forgery, uttering of false documents, personation, and obtaining credit by false pretences contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is also alleged that Mulenga on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2016 and 27th January, 2017 whilst acting together with other persons unknown did, fraudulently and without any claim of right, deprive a named financial services company of K25, 000 by forging a National Registration Card and two Government payslips for a named school teacher in the Ministry of Education in Ngabwe in Central Province.

Katongo reports that Mulenga uttered the said documents to a a named financial services company and impersonated a named school teacher thereby deceiving the loan officer of the named financial services.

“The financial services company inevitably issued the loan of K25, 000 to the accused,” Katongo confirms.

She has further said that the suspect was released on Police Bond and will appear in Court soon.