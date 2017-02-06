Do Not Fear IMF, Kalumba Urges Govt

Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba urged government to be assured that Zambia has nothing to fear engaging the expertise of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dr. Kalumba is of the view that unless Zambia brings the expertise of the IMF to bear in its economic recovery program, the Country will go back to the same mistakes that were made in 1988.

In an interview with QTV News Dr. Kalumba has recalled that a similar economic recovery plan in 1988 collapsed due to lack of expertise to bring sinages of experiences together.

Dr. Kalumba states that he is however certain that Zambia has learnt enough from such past mistakes.

He says thinks such lessons can thus help the Country its new economic recovery program in comparative sense.

Dr. Kalumba is suggesting the application experiences stored by institutions like the IMF and Work from other Countries to monitor Zambia’s current economic recovery program