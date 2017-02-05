PF Disciplinary Committee Finds Kambwili With No Case

THE Patriotic Front Central Committee has found Chishimba Kambwili with no case to answer in line with recommendations of the disciplinary committee in a matter where he was alleged to have called Luanshya mayor Nathan Chanda a wizard.

The central committee deliberated for about five hours in Lusaka yesterday to pass verdict on Kambwili’s gross indiscipline case after chairman of the disciplinary committee Ngosa Simbyakula read out the recommendation.

Simbyakula’s recommendation indicated that the case against Kambwili, the Roan PF member of parliament and former information minister, was more of an issue to settle personal scores.

“Dr Simbyakula told the meeting that it was for the central committee to overturn the recommendation of the disciplinary committee which sat to deliberate on the matter of Nathan Chanda versus Chishimba Kambwili. He told them that the disciplinary committee found that there was nothing malicious about personalities except that the central committee should reprimand honourable Chishimba Kambwili not to be using disparaging remarks against fellow leaders within the party,” the source said.

“It was also recommended that Nathan Chanda be reprimanded also never to be using the name of the President whenever he has got personal matters with his counterparts within the party. The disciplinary committee felt that from the witnesses that testified from both parties, it was an issue of personal vendetta and they advised that the party should not be used to settle personal scores. The two people involved are from the same party and in the interest of peace and harmony, it was felt that no one was going to be penalized except that they are reprimanded respectively.”

The source further said the central committee had difficulties releasing the findings of the disciplinary committee because they were against President Lungu’s wishes.

“They were forced to convene following pressure from sympathisers of the Roan member of parliament who wanted the ruling to be passed,” said the sources.

Kambwili last month appeared before the party disciplinary committee following allegations that he called Chanda a wizard.

He was also alleged to have accused Chanda of being behind his dismissal from the government.

Following his fallout from the party which he helped form, Kambwili has been critical against the government and the party on various issues.

He has recently criticised the appointment of many MMD members into the PF government, saying hijackers had bought a few stupid people in the ruling party.

Kambwili also supported Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s recent call for elections in the ruling party.