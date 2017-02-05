Only 1 Zambian Ref To Officiate at AFCON U-20 Games

ONLY one Zambian has made it to the list of referees to preside over the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Zambia hosts the tournament which will see participation of seven other countries that include South Africa, Senegal, Egypt, Mali, Cameroon, Sudan, Guinea.

According to a list released by CAF on Monday evening, Kabwe-based whistle man Wisdom Chewe is the only Zambian to officiate the games.

A total of 13 referees and 13 assistants have made the officials list.

The competition starts on February 26, with Zambia playing the opener against Group A opponents, Guinea.