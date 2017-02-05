Kalume Backs Phiri To Win Promotion

Midfielder Sydney Kalume, is backing new Lusaka Dynamos coach Patrick Phiri, to lead them to a quick return to the Faz Super League at the end of this season.

Demoted Dynamos snatched the ex-Zambia and Nkana coach, from Forest Rangers in January, as they bid to make a quick return to top flight football following their demotion at the close of the 2016 season.

“He is a good coach and a father to players. He knows how to handle players,” Kalume said.

“With him as coach we will bounce back to the Super League. We want to do better this year.”

Phiri arrives at Dynamos after steering Forest to survival, whom he lifted from third from bottom in 16th position, when he took charge in May to finish 9th at the end of the 2016 campaign.

This will be Phiri’s second stint with Dynamos, whom he left in 1998 to take charge of Nkana where he won two league titles in 1999 and 2001.

Dynamos went down following their return to the Faz Super League in 2015 for the first time since 2010.

The clubs only cup honour was a BP Top 8 win in 2008 when they beat Zesco United 1-0 in the final.