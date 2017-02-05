Gambian President Adama Barrow Scraps Four-Day Working Week

The Gambia’s new president has scrapped the four-day week introduced by his predecessor Yahya Jammeh.

In a statement Adama Barrow said that public sector employees would now have to work a half-day on Fridays too.

Four years ago, Mr Jammeh had said the country’s mainly Muslim population should use Fridays to pray, socialise and tend to fields.

However, under the new rules, the working week is actually officially shorter by three-and-a-half hours.

Official working hours are now 08:00 to 16:00 from Monday to Thursday and 08:00 to 12:30 on Friday – making 36-and-a-half hours a week.

Previously public sector employees were meant to work 40 hours a week, from 08:00 to 18:00, Monday to Thursday.

BBC Africa’s Umaru Fofana says the four-day week had its critics, but under the former government, publicly expressing criticism of official policy could lead to severe punishment.