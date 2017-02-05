Dramatic Inflation Drops Suspicious, says Milupi

CHARLES Milupi says the dramatic drops in Zambia’s annual inflation rate are suspicious as they do not correspond with the current societal hardships.

Milupi, who is ADD president, expressed misgivings on how the country’s inflation rate could be in single digit while ordinary people were having a tough time to make ends meet.

On January 26, Central Statistical Office (CSO) director of census and statistics John Kalumbi announced that the country’s annual inflation rate had opened 2017 at seven per cent, registering a 0.5 per cent drop from the December 2016 inflation rate.

Despite being at a confounding 21.8 per cent in January 2016, Zambia’s monthly inflation rate made a noticeable descending course from August last year and subsequently closed the year at 7.5 per cent.

But Milupi, in an interview from Mongu, noted that he was not aware of any worthwhile economic fundamentals which could stimulate the current downward movement in the inflation rate.

“The issue with inflation [is that] we are very suspicious of these dramatic drops. The inflation rate is part of economic indicators of the nation and economic indicators don’t change unless there is intervention. But I’m not aware of any measures the government has put in place to bring down the inflation. Therefore, these dramatic drops in the official inflation rate make you question the integrity of those figures,” Milupi said.

“The other thing is that I don’t think you can achieve these dramatic drops over the period of time that these things have come down. So, it suggests manipulation of figures, which is not good.”

He insisted that a drop in the inflation rate ought to be reflected in the living conditions of citizens.

“But at the same time that they (CSO) are reporting these dramatic reductions in the inflation rate, prices of goods and services are going up. People are having a tough time on the ground; higher prices of commodities and I’m in Mongu right now and mealie meal prices are more than K100,” said Milupi.