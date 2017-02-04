Scott: MMD MPs In The PF Are Nobody’s People

DR Guy Scott says MMD members of parliament in the Patriotic Front are nobody’s people.

Dr Scott, the former Republican and PF vice-president and founder member of the party, said the ruling party had lost its purpose looking at the closeness and unbreakable friendship between President Edgar Lungu and former president Rupiah Banda.

“They are certainly in bed together. I mean why else would Lungu be appointing senior Cabinet officers who are basically Rupiah’ s people? They are nobody else’s people; Dora [Siliya] and so forth,” said Dr Scott.

“These two have hijacked the PF because they are in bed together. That’s what I have been saying for more than a year now; PF has been hijacked. I don’t think there’s any doubt that the PF is now predominantly an Eastern phenomenon. It’s becoming controlled by PF from the East. Let the PF people who are left behind decide what they want to do.”

Banda helped President Lungu win the 2015 election held after the death of Michael Sata. Their bond has grown since then.

The former president also engineered a split in the MMD, leading to the emergence of two factions, one led by Nevers Mumba and another by Felix Mutati, whom President lungu has appointed finance minister in his cabinet.

Mutati and several other MMD members now hold key positions in the PF government whose party they despised during Sata’s tenure.

Banda last week traveled to Ethiopia to attend the African Union summit with President Lungu.

But there is anger among PF members most of whom say those who came from the MMD were now in control of the party.

Mutati, Kwacha member of parliament Joe Malanji, Copperbelt minister and Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo, agriculture minister Dora Siliya, local government minister Vincent Mwale, Msanzala member of parliament Peter Daka, Chifubu member of parliament Frank Ng’ambi, Evans Chibanda of Mufulira Central are among the MMD members serving in the PF government.

Others are economic development minister Lucky Mulusa and Ndola Central member of parliament Emmanuel Mulenga.

But Roan PF member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili has vowed to protect the PF from being destroyed by hijackers who had bought a few “stupid people in the PF”.

Others holding a similar position are Mwenya Musenge, Colonel Gerry Chanda, Mufulira district youth chairperson Brian Mulilo, among others.