Kunda: Increased GBV Cases Is Due To Absence Of God In Relationships

Presence of God Ministries overseer Apostle Christopher Kunda has attributed the increase in gender based violence (GBV) cases resulting in murder cases to the absence of the word of God in relationships, marriages and homes.

Apostle Kunda says many people are getting into marriages and relationships without God, resulting in such relationships not having peace.
He says people should allow the word of God to be the foundation of their relationships so that the devil will have no room in their relationships.
Apostle Kunda has urged his fellow pastors to take the word of God to every home, stating that it is their responsibility to reach out to all people.
He states that in a country that prides itself as a Christian nation, what is happening in Zambia should not be happening.

  3. Gerald   February 5, 2017 at 12:49 am

    Your observation pastor is the only reason for GBV.A family living with God in there midst would be in peace and love even when they face challenges. Because the look up to God, the they live according to instructions of their master. Thank you pastor,God bless you

    Reply

