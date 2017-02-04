Excuse To Delay Fresh Referendum Unfounded – FDD

Opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has dismissed as unfounded the excuse the PF government is using to delay the holding of a fresh referendum on the Bill of Rights.

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says President Edger Lungu should not use lack of funds as the basis for delaying the referendum.

Mr. Mwanza says the FDD does not believe the issue of funds should ever arise with regards the holding of such an important national undertaking.

He has told Qfm News that President Lungu and the PF government should realize that the money that will be used to hold the referendum is in fact taxpayers’ money.

Mr. Mwanza states that the PF government must therefore heed to the demands of the people of Zambia by facilitating the expansion of the Bill of Rights.