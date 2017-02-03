Stopilla Sunzu Surprises Wife With A Mercedes Benz

By on 9 Comments

Stopilla Sunzu Surprises Wife With A Mercedes Benz

Celebrated Chipolopolo player Stoppila Sunzu yesterday suprised his wife with a latest Mercedes Benz.

The car was parked at east park mall and was presented to Mrs Sunzu by Sunzu’s friends. Sunzu is currently in France.

9 Responses to "Stopilla Sunzu Surprises Wife With A Mercedes Benz"

  1. IF NOT   February 3, 2017 at 10:30 am

    That’s nice of you Sunzu to your beloved wife. The baby is actually your replica, check out the eye brows.

  2. Jadube   February 3, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Congratulations Gift. Nice car. I remember those days in Kafue 10-11 years ago. We had no idea you will get married to a soccer star and Afcon winner. You looked ordinary, very social with rich Bemba. God indeed has the best plans for all of us. God continue blessing you and your family.

  3. mahews daka   February 3, 2017 at 11:34 am

    boss lady

  4. tutu   February 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    good gesture bena sunzu… that’s a fine piece you have their,I bet without all your money,u would have had no chance! but sunzu with all that money you have,can’t you see a good dermatologist to get rid of that cystic acne,it’s really gross

  5. Hardkelly   February 3, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    No matter how big a crowd may be, a person like you always stands out! There’s no one who has worked as hard as you have in the last years. Now your efforts effort have paid off. Congrats!…Stopila Sunzu…!!

  6. Katongo john   February 3, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Be careful, this Benz it may kill her.

  7. Amani Mahoro Peace   February 4, 2017 at 9:20 am

  8. Lewis sampa   February 4, 2017 at 9:57 am

    When something is gud is gud every good thing or gift comes from above envy and jealousy won’t take us anywhere chimo nobuloshi bravo Sunzu!

  9. Baloteli Senior   February 4, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Congrats bro. Am starting football also!

