Stopilla Sunzu Surprises Wife With A Mercedes Benz

Celebrated Chipolopolo player Stoppila Sunzu yesterday suprised his wife with a latest Mercedes Benz. The car was parked at east park mall and was presented to Mrs Sunzu by Sunzu's friends. Sunzu is currently in France.
That’s nice of you Sunzu to your beloved wife. The baby is actually your replica, check out the eye brows.
Congratulations Gift. Nice car. I remember those days in Kafue 10-11 years ago. We had no idea you will get married to a soccer star and Afcon winner. You looked ordinary, very social with rich Bemba. God indeed has the best plans for all of us. God continue blessing you and your family.
boss lady
good gesture bena sunzu… that’s a fine piece you have their,I bet without all your money,u would have had no chance! but sunzu with all that money you have,can’t you see a good dermatologist to get rid of that cystic acne,it’s really gross
No matter how big a crowd may be, a person like you always stands out! There’s no one who has worked as hard as you have in the last years. Now your efforts effort have paid off. Congrats!…Stopila Sunzu…!!
Be careful, this Benz it may kill her.
When something is gud is gud every good thing or gift comes from above envy and jealousy won’t take us anywhere chimo nobuloshi bravo Sunzu!
Congrats bro. Am starting football also!