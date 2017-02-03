Joe Chibangu Dies

FAMOUS musician and pioneer of contemporary Zambian music Joe Chibangu has died.
Chibangu known for music that he released under the defunct Mondo Music Music label was reportedly brought in dead at Coptic Hospital in Northmead.
Chibangu released songs such as “Ka Gelo Kako ft. Danny”, “I will be waiting ft kmillian”
Very sad. Abaiche aba ukutemwa ukutomba. Tima bauza, manje matu niokomeka.
VERY very sad
Too bad, another young talented man gone!!!! I loved your music man MHSRIP
mmmh,am literally shedding tears, very sad indeed…. mhsrp, I used to enjoy his music a lot,he used to be very handsome… bafikala batumfweko tell us more
Very sad
Too sad this life…….. i fail to understand. OMG! really sad.
RIP Joe.
R.I.P. Mr Chibangu
Sad indeed MHSRIP Chibangu
Sad Development. MHSRIP
Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. My most heartfelt condolences.
too bad Joe. will always remember you as a good musician
Ah thats so sad may your soul rest in peace chibangu
Rest In Peace BA Jeo.
MHSRIP
Too bad for chibangu to live us in such a way.I will miss him MHSRIP.
Now, I’ve reporter! Go dig us the whys and wherefores of the death of Chibangu other than repeating what we’ve already heard. Resounding cymbal.
Is that the reward of life, u get better u die
R.I.P Mr. chibangu too bad
you re-do Ninsoka P- jay ft chibangu
were you will be
do you have that song for p jay and joe chibangu
MHSRIP
Too bad m.h.s.r.i.p
what has killed this young and talented musician imwe tell us
R.I.E.P.
Rest in peace joe
Rest in peace sweet
Rest in peace
R.I.E. P. gone too soon only God knows
Rest In peace Joe
Too bad. However, it’s time chabe ikafika ninshi yafika.