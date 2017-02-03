Joe Chibangu Dies

By on 30 Comments

Joe Chibangu Dies

FAMOUS musician and pioneer of contemporary Zambian music Joe Chibangu has died.
Chibangu known for music that he released under the defunct Mondo Music Music label was reportedly brought in dead at Coptic Hospital in Northmead.
Chibangu released songs such as “Ka Gelo Kako ft. Danny”, “I will be waiting ft kmillian”

Joe Chibangu Dies added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

30 Responses to "Joe Chibangu Dies"

  1. Chief Mourner   February 3, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Very sad. Abaiche aba ukutemwa ukutomba. Tima bauza, manje matu niokomeka.

    Reply
  2. innocent chipimo   February 3, 2017 at 9:33 am

    VERY very sad

    Reply
  3. Nalosha   February 3, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Too bad, another young talented man gone!!!! I loved your music man MHSRIP

    Reply
  4. tutu   February 3, 2017 at 9:52 am

    mmmh,am literally shedding tears, very sad indeed…. mhsrp, I used to enjoy his music a lot,he used to be very handsome… bafikala batumfweko tell us more

    Reply
  5. masters   February 3, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Very sad

    Reply
  6. Isaac   February 3, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Too sad this life…….. i fail to understand. OMG! really sad.

    Reply
  7. IF NOT   February 3, 2017 at 10:27 am

    RIP Joe.

    Reply
  8. Reuben   February 3, 2017 at 10:41 am

    R.I.P. Mr Chibangu

    Reply
  9. Vianney   February 3, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Sad indeed MHSRIP Chibangu

    Reply
  10. BMK   February 3, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Sad Development. MHSRIP

    Reply
  11. Hardkelly   February 3, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. My most heartfelt condolences.

    Reply
  12. Sheila lio   February 3, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    too bad Joe. will always remember you as a good musician

    Reply
  13. Martin kasanda   February 3, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Ah thats so sad may your soul rest in peace chibangu

    Reply
  14. Daniel Tembo   February 3, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Rest In Peace BA Jeo.

    Reply
  15. JC   February 3, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    MHSRIP

    Reply
  16. SELEMARKFORD   February 3, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Too bad for chibangu to live us in such a way.I will miss him MHSRIP.

    Reply
  17. kakolwe   February 3, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Now, I’ve reporter! Go dig us the whys and wherefores of the death of Chibangu other than repeating what we’ve already heard. Resounding cymbal.

    Reply
  18. James   February 3, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Is that the reward of life, u get better u die

    Reply
  19. Gilias peter sichande   February 3, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    R.I.P Mr. chibangu too bad

    you re-do Ninsoka P- jay ft chibangu
    were you will be

    Reply
    • biggest fan   February 5, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      do you have that song for p jay and joe chibangu

      Reply
  20. Amani Mahoro Peace   February 4, 2017 at 9:22 am

    MHSRIP

    Reply
  21. Japhet Muwo   February 4, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Too bad m.h.s.r.i.p

    Reply
  22. papa dugu   February 4, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    what has killed this young and talented musician imwe tell us

    Reply
  23. TM   February 4, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    R.I.E.P.

    Reply
  24. shad kay   February 5, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    Rest in peace joe

    Reply
  25. Patricia   February 5, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    Rest in peace sweet

    Reply
  26. Gina   February 6, 2017 at 6:53 am

    Rest in peace

    Reply
  27. Veronica   February 6, 2017 at 10:26 am

    R.I.E. P. gone too soon only God knows

    Reply
  28. Peter Mukokwe   February 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Rest In peace Joe

    Reply
  29. Miti Famubi   February 7, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Too bad. However, it’s time chabe ikafika ninshi yafika.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.