There Is No Lobola Abolishment In Zambia, Says Government

POLICE in Lusaka have refuted the story circulating on social media alleging that Home Affairs Minister, Stephen Kampyongo has issued a statement that ‘ Lobola’ will be abolished in Zambia by June 2017.

The statement further suggests that the Minister said that his ministry was working round the clock on a bill which, if passed will outlaw the practice of paying ‘Lobola.’

Police Acting Spokesperson Levy Lilanga who refuted the allegation has urged members of the public to treat the malicious statement with the contempt it deserves saying that it is false and misleading.

“At no time did the Minister issue such a statement and has no intention to do so,” Lilanga further refutes.

He has warned all those peddling such lies with the aim of misguiding the general public to desist or risk being arrested and prosecuted