Pastor Caught Having In The Act With A Married Woman Begs for forgiveness

Pastor Jermaine Simmons has apologised to his congregation after fleeing n*ked when husband of his mistress caught them in the shameful act. The married pastor apologised to his Church for having s*x with a woman from the congregation, knowing she’s married.

37yrs old Pastor Simmons was at Claynisha Stephens’ home in Florida, USA, to discuss a charity project when they became intimate on a hot afternoon on January 17.

They were caught less than an hour later by the woman’s husband, 38yrs old Benjamin, who had returned home with their sick 6-year-old son after getting a call from his school.

The teachers had tried to reach Mrs. Stephens, 34, but she didn’t answer the phone having already gotten into bed with the pastor, a police report indicated.

The husband, furious to have found the pair in throws of passion, threatened Simmons; ‘I’m going to kill you!’ and the pastor ran away without his clothes, keys, phone or wallet, to hide in a fence as the woman’s husband retrieved a handgun from his bedroom.

Mrs. Stephens was pleading with her husband not to shoot.

Mrs Stephens confessed that she and the pastor had been building a bond since October last year and that on the day in question, he had visited her apartment to discuss potential charity work but that they became intimate.

According to the report, “Mr Simmons had come to her residence and they engaged in s*xual activity. “As they were so engaged, staff at the school attempted to contact (the woman) via telephone to inform her that her six-year-old son was ill.

“After failing to reach her, staff at the school contacted (her husband who) retrieved his son from the school and transported him to the residence.

“When (he) arrived at the residence with their son, he discovered her and Mr Simmons lying upon her daughter’s bed engaged in s*xual activity.

“He loudly exclaimed ‘I’m going to kill him’ at which point Mr Simmons immediately fled from the apartment in a state of undress.”

Pastor Simmons has apologized to Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, begging for forgiveness.