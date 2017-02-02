Pastor Caught Having In The Act With A Married Woman Begs for forgiveness

Men who sleep with married women are setting themselves up for destruction, without knowing.
Pastor Jermaine Simmons has apologised to his congregation after fleeing n*ked when husband of his mistress caught them in the shameful act. The married pastor apologised to his Church for having s*x with a woman from the congregation, knowing she’s married.
37yrs old Pastor Simmons was at Claynisha Stephens’ home in Florida, USA, to discuss a charity project when they became intimate on a hot afternoon on January 17.
They were caught less than an hour later by the woman’s husband, 38yrs old Benjamin, who had returned home with their sick 6-year-old son after getting a call from his school.
The teachers had tried to reach Mrs. Stephens, 34, but she didn’t answer the phone having already gotten into bed with the pastor, a police report indicated.
The husband, furious to have found the pair in throws of passion, threatened Simmons; ‘I’m going to kill you!’ and the pastor ran away without his clothes, keys, phone or wallet, to hide in a fence as the woman’s husband retrieved a handgun from his bedroom.
Mrs. Stephens was pleading with her husband not to shoot.
Mrs Stephens confessed that she and the pastor had been building a bond since October last year and that on the day in question, he had visited her apartment to discuss potential charity work but that they became intimate.
According to the report, “Mr Simmons had come to her residence and they engaged in s*xual activity. “As they were so engaged, staff at the school attempted to contact (the woman) via telephone to inform her that her six-year-old son was ill.
“After failing to reach her, staff at the school contacted (her husband who) retrieved his son from the school and transported him to the residence.
“When (he) arrived at the residence with their son, he discovered her and Mr Simmons lying upon her daughter’s bed engaged in s*xual activity.
“He loudly exclaimed ‘I’m going to kill him’ at which point Mr Simmons immediately fled from the apartment in a state of undress.”
Pastor Simmons has apologized to Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, begging for forgiveness.
He is a true Man of God, that is why he has apologised. At least he has a sense of remorse. To others it would be normal.
When attending church service, let the women sit decently with one leg over the other.Some women just sit like an open pit,what do you expect.Please cross your legs it is the surest way of not enticing Pastors.
A man is a man whether he is a Pastor or not. The dying to sin is a decision of the conscience and not the body. Therefore, sisters help our brothers not to fall into temptation. Dress, walk,sit, talk descently. Avoid going to Pastors & say “Pray for me, when I wake up I find semen on my vagina, it seems am under attack by the devil. Sometimes I have orgasms in the night”.
‘to discuss potential charity work’,yeah right,potential charity work in her vagina! that pastor looks like a creep! hope you did let him finish pumpéing your wife with his creamy goo
But Tutu…awe sure!
Ama sister nama brothers ya ku church ala maule.
Charity work!!! Charity work babili? Mung’anda? Charity mu pooosey!!! Silly phucking pair!!
Why beg for it from the congregation,get on your knee’s punk.if this punk was not caught he would have continued with his blasphemy
CHILDREN OF GOD DOES NOT COMMIT SIN BECAUSE THE SPIRIT OF GOD (WHICH CAN NEVER LEAD THEM TO SIN) DWELS IN THEM. JOHN 3:8-9 AND YOU SHALL KNOW THEM BY THEIR FRUITS THAT THEY’RE NOT BEING LED BY THE SPIRIT OF GOD.
Christian, if God’s children were sinless, there would have been no need for Calvary. Christ came to save sinners including this Pastor. We all FALL into sin once in a while. As Christians we should avoid LIVING in sin.
As soon as you see a pastor get out the 12 gauge shotty. Let him know that buck shot hurts.
Prenuptial agreements with madam have her inheriting nothing in case I die of anything but natural causes
He was only remorseful because he was caught
when you hear its a man of GOD thats when everyone is interested to comment you people why