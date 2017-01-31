Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post DOZENS of people are feared dead and injured after a Mazhandu family bus said to be coming from Lusaka was involved in a serious head collision with a truck on Great North Road. Breaking New: Mazhandu in Fatal Head On Collision added by Reporter on January 31, 2017View all posts by Reporter →
Very sad, indeed. That is why KK was so strict. To get a license, you sweat with a manual car, and buying cars anyhow was not allowed. You see now what democracy has brought. Those days, to hear of an accident would shake the whole nation, even when it just involved injuries only. Now we are dying like chickens.
@ Weeping, ur right. Ine pakupoka license mu 1983, takwali uku lolesha muma window, strictly mirrors. Kwali ukulemba ama test based on road traffic rules, you have to get about 80%. They take you on the road after 21 days, any slight mistake, ninshi you are gone. If you fail 3 times concurrently, you have to wait another 5 years that is when you can go for tests. Corruption was unheard of, so there was no way of buying a license. When they grant you, the license, you have to make an oath and sign before magstrate that you were gong to observe traffic rules. That is how I later got a job with UBZ.
This is the result of taking driving lessons in bemba or nyanja.
…or tonga
Find the root cause first before you start waffling
Night travel had nothing to do with this one. Please ba GRZ, invest your efforts in driver training, regulations to curb driver fatigue etc… not the nonsense of banning night travel.
too sad was it during the day or night?
Consequences of night driving ban, I have always argued that letting all public transport vehicles on the small single lane high way road will lead to congestion, frustration and dangerous or risky decisions by drivers who are human, over time such carnage will be more common. If there was no such an emotional ban, I strongly believe that one of the vehicles would have traveled at night, thereby preventing such accidents.