SAD: This Beautiul Girl Killed A Rich Lusaka Businessman

A Lusaka businessman has become the latest victim of a spate of love/hate murders that have hit the country in the last 12 months.

Reeves Malambo, owner of Autoforce, was stabbed by his girlfriend in the early hours of Monday and died from excessive bleeding.

Circumstances that led to the stabbing are unclear, but its believed the two had a dispute over night.

Sources close to the incident say Police are searching for the assailant who is now on the run.

There are several men who have recently lost their lives at the hands of girlfriends or wives.





