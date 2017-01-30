Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Abuse At Police College

POLICE say investigations into allegations sexual abuse at Lilayi Police Training College have stalled because no one has turned up to give evidence.
Police assistant public relations officer Levy Lilanga said in an interview yesterday that lack of complainants coming up to testify is negatively affecting the investigations.
“No victim of the alleged sexual abuse has come forward to help with investigations and this is what is affecting the investigations though they are ongoing,” he said.
He appealed to victims of the alleged sexual abuse at the police college to come out in the open so that the truth is known.
Mr Lilanga said that once the victims turn up, then investigations would go on smoothly and the truth may be known.
Recently, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said Government had instituted investigations into alleged sexual abuse.
An unnamed retired officer claimed on social media that he slept with hundreds of female police trainees.
Mr Kampyongo said he had continued receiving queries and phone calls regarding the claims, adding that allegations and innuendos that were being peddled concerning the alleged sexual abuse at the police college were meant to destroy the credibility of the police training college.
He said that it is surprising and dramatic that someone can come out in the open and confess to be a molester and abuser.
“We shall get back to the public and inform them about the outcome of this investigation. And we are not going to spare those behind the wrong if it is found to be true,” he said.
These things are true, but when some one wants to get something precious, even if you tell someone to eat the vomit he/she will do it. The simple answer is that you will never get the truth. Sex is between two people. Its scratch my back I will do yours, after all it is not labeled on your back.
Imwe guys, the ladies in training cant come for fear of victimization. Im sure to leave the school they need permissions, elo alande ati aleya kwi? So what u need to do is go and hold consultations involving all the ladies there then no one will know who said what. Those that have left the sch may not turn up in order to protect their marriages or may be posted to far flang areas. Do your investigations wisely
Sexual scandals are everywhere so long men and women interact.Even married women feel sexy at college for women only. Some even say they can’t stay a week without being screwed. Lilayi is just one of those where sex is also felt. No one can embarrass herself and come in the open and say I passed training because I was shagged.
For police officers and investigative units they seem to be quite inept and dull about the way that they are handling this.
Jobs are really hard to come by. Permanent and pensionable jobs are even harder to get. Have you ever seen the lines of thousands of applicants for these jobs when they are advertised?
You want a woman who probably got in by screwing her way in to complain about screwing her way to passing out or screwing her way to a posting?
Ati show yourself ? Wtf are you smoking?
Can you be serious
A woman should admit
1.that she’s been corrupt
2. That she was exposed to HIV
3. That she traded herself for rank or pass.
4. That her current or past superiors use her for relief whenever they want to, possibly even those she would be reporting your abuse to.
There is a syndicate of institutional incest and you want to have abusers or the abused investigate?
Seriously???????