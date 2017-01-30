Police Investigating Alleged Sexual Abuse At Police College

POLICE say investigations into allegations sexual abuse at Lilayi Police Training College have stalled because no one has turned up to give evidence.

Police assistant public relations officer Levy Lilanga said in an interview yesterday that lack of complainants coming up to testify is negatively affecting the investigations.

“No victim of the alleged sexual abuse has come forward to help with investigations and this is what is affecting the investigations though they are ongoing,” he said.

He appealed to victims of the alleged sexual abuse at the police college to come out in the open so that the truth is known.

Mr Lilanga said that once the victims turn up, then investigations would go on smoothly and the truth may be known.

Recently, Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said Government had instituted investigations into alleged sexual abuse.

An unnamed retired officer claimed on social media that he slept with hundreds of female police trainees.

Mr Kampyongo said he had continued receiving queries and phone calls regarding the claims, adding that allegations and innuendos that were being peddled concerning the alleged sexual abuse at the police college were meant to destroy the credibility of the police training college.

He said that it is surprising and dramatic that someone can come out in the open and confess to be a molester and abuser.

“We shall get back to the public and inform them about the outcome of this investigation. And we are not going to spare those behind the wrong if it is found to be true,” he said.