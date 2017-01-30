Nakonde Headteacher Arrested After Impregnating His Pupils

A Nakonde Headteacher only identified as Mr. Ng’uni of Madwa Junior Secondary School in Nakonde has been arrested for impregnating two Grade 9 Girls of his school. He has since appeared in court and granted by the Nakonde Magistrate Court a bail of K5,000 cash.

Meanwhile, a team of psychologists has been engaged by the Northern provincial education office in Kasama to handle the case of alleged sex abuse at Kasama Girls Secondary School by the male teachers and general workers.

Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa said in an interview that he has been informed by the provincial education office that the matter will now be handled at a professional level.

Five teachers at the school have been put on forced leave, while others at a named school in Chiengi have been dismissed on similar offences.