Sex Toys Business Booms In Lusaka

From sex boosters promising wonders in the bedroom, there is now a growing trend by people turning to sex toys, especially in Lusaka, for sexual fantasy.

Shops selling adult toys have popped up around the city.

One such stall selling the sex toys is found at a market in Longacres.

The sales lady at the stall, Nina (not real name), said she has sold over 600 sets of a popular sex toy for women called Bunny since the stall opened in July last year.

The products Nina sells range from vibrators for women to men’s sex items.

There are also sex toys for gays, which Nina said are also popular.

But she said popular among her customers are married women.

“I have a lot of customers who are married women, and their major complaint is that their husbands do not satisfy them, either they always come home late or they are always tired,” she said.

She added: “I don’t know what happens in marriages, but women complain a lot about men.”

But Nina said some of her male customers also buy the sex toys for their wives.

“Can’t you buy a G-spot for your wife? It’s not a big deal,” she said.

Nina also said while most of her male customers are usually shy and would rather order the toys from their cars in the parking lot, the women are less shy about it.

“The men will call me and say bring to my car, but the women are very free about it,” she said.

She said her customers range in ages between 25 and 60 years for women, while for men, the ages range from 30 to 100 years.

Nina said using a sex toy is better than sleeping around, which may lead one to contracting sexually transmitted infections.

And what is the downside of the products?

Nina said the sex toys could lead to divorce for married women, as they “satisfy women more than a man will and the more you use it, the more you want it”.

Asked if she would use a vibrator herself, she replied:

“If I had two kids, a nice job and I was disappointed by my partner, I would go for a vibrator.”

But relationship expert Walubita Siyanga said God created man and woman with everything needed for sexual fulfilment and they do not need a sex toy.

He said the reason married partners are seeking sexual pleasure in sex toys may be attributed to lack of communication on sex.

“I would advise couples to explore ways of satisfying themselves naturally,” said Pastor Siyanga, who is a marriage counsellor.

He also said the downside of using sex toys is that it is based on self-satisfaction and, therefore, does not “do much to build intimacy between the couple”.

“The meaning of love-making is lost because you cannot make love to yourself,” he said