Lusaka Hubby Killer Tells Court Her Late Hubby Did Not Treat Her Well

A LUSAKA banker, who is alleged to have shot dead her husband Lubinda Litebeele, yesterday told the court that she engaged in a struggle with her husband after a drinking spree resulting in the gun accidently being fired.

Precious Longwe, 31 a former banker with BancABC told the court that she did not trigger the safety-catch of the gun but believed that her husband is the one who did it.

She said that she was still in shock how the accident happened because she was scared, drunk and confused when the incident happened.

Precious said killing her husband was the last thing that she would have done because she had two children with him and she wanted them to grow up in the presence of their father.

“It’s not true that I killed my husband. He was killed accidentally by a gun which went off during our struggle. Until now I don’t understand, I am still in a state of shock about what happened” Precious said

Precious, however, told the court that her husband was a violent person who sometimes used to hit her with metals.

She also told the court that her husband had on the material day called her a bitch and insulted her parents.

She told High Court Judge, Sharon Newa during her continued defence that she was scared to find her husband lying on the couch with the gun near him when she got home from a drinking spree.

On May 24, 2016, Precious said she called her husband who was working from East Park mall asking him what time he was going to pick her up as they were using a friend’s car.

She said after he delayed picking her, she asked him if she could join her colleagues from the operations department to go for a birthday party for one of their workmate and he allowed her.

Precious told Ms Newa that when they got to O’hagans, she was on castle light and kept updating the husband about what was happening.

She said that after sometime, the group relocated to Chez Ntamba night club in Kabulonga and she informed the husband about the same through an SMS.

Precious said after some hours, she saw her husband with his elder brother walk in and he greeted everyone except her but that she forced to hug him and asked why he was upset and he never responded.

She said she later discovered that Litebeele walked out of the club and when she tried to call him he did not answer calls until she sent him a message asking him where he was.

Precious said the husband responded telling her to get lost.

She said when she went home she hugged and pleaded with him to talk things over but he did not agree but asked where their son was and she knew she was in trouble.

Precious said that her husband was a violent person and a pretender who did not want people to know what was going on in their marriage.

Ms Justice Newa adjourned the case to February 10, 2017 for continued defence.