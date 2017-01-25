PF: Guy Scott Is a Traitor

GUY Scott with his cartel worked hard to kill the Patriotic Front (PF) after the death of Michael Sata but has failed because Zambians were resolved to protect the ruling party from getting auctioned and voted for President Edgar Lungu and should, therefore, stop talking about the Head of State, Stephen Kampyongo has charged.

Mr Kampyongo, who is PF national youth chairman, said Dr. Scott was telling lies that Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili supported President Lungu as a presidential candidate in the 205 presidential elections. Mr Kampyongo said Zambians had not forgotten that after the death of president Sata, Mr Kambwili was one of the many PF officials who opposed the President Lungu from taking over the leadership of the ruling party.

He recalled that when the PF went for its extraordinary general conference to elect its president, Mr Kambwili was among people like Miles Sampa who had the ambitions of taking over the ruling party.

He said claims by Dr. Scott that he had warned Mr Kambwili that President Lungu was going to turn against the Roan parliamentarian were an act of nothing but sour grapes.

Mr Kampyongo advised Dr. Scott to concentrate on his relationship with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema instead of talking about President Lungu who had managed to save the PF from being hijacked by Dr. Scott and his cartel.

He said President Lungu while acting president had shown a rare characteristic of a statesman when he handed over instruments of power to Dr. Scott even when the Head of State was not obliged to do so.

“Zambians have not forgotten that Mr Kambwili was among the many PF officials who were opposed to the candidature of President Lungu when we went to the convention in Kabwe. When we were voting for President Lungu as PF president, Mr Kambwili was not there…he did not support the President because he wanted the presidency himself. So if Dr. Scott advised Mr Kambwili against supporting President Lungu, then it was wrong advice. Let Dr. Scott rest in peace in his political oblivion because Zambians are cleverer than they were in the Sir Roy Welensky days,” Mr Kampyongo said. He said it was the UPND president Mr Hichilema who racially abused Dr. Scott as “Muzungu wopusa” (foolish Whiteman) when Dr. Scott was the country’s vice-president and that Zambians were wondering whether the UPND leader had changed his view about Dr. Scott.

“Mr Hichilema branded Dr Scott Muzungu wopusa and maybe he was right. President Lungu served loyally under Dr Scott as deputy minister in the Vice-President office. And President Lungu as a citizen who cared about the peace in the country handed over the instruments of power to Dr Scott who alongside with the cartel wanted by all means to take over the PF,” Mr Kampyongo said.