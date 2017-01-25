Grade 12 Results Out, CB And Lusaka Lowest Results

Copperbelt and Lusaka have produced the lowest passing marks for the Grade 12 results in the country.

According to the official statement, Lusaka and Copperbelt have 40% and 46% passing rate respectively for the year 2016 while Muchinga follows with 49%.

The passing mark for the rest of the country is as follows;

-Southern(86%)

-Western(80%)

-Central(76%)

-Eastern(75%)

-Northern(69%)

-Luapula(55%)

Pupils and Parents are now free to check the results using Zamtel and Airtel.