ZNS Officer Shoots Dead Chililabombwe Resident

A 46-YEAR-OLD peasant farmer of Chililabombwe has been shot dead by a Zambia National Service (ZNS) officer.

And police sources in Chililabombwe have expressed shock at what prompted the ZNS officer to fire live ammunition on an innocent citizen.

Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga confirmed the shooting and identified the deceased as Christopher Muchina, 46.

“We have recorded one case of murder, which happened around 15:00 hours after Konkola checkpoint, which was being manned by ZNS officers where Christopher Muchina, 46, a peasant farmer of Kasumbalesa, was shot by a ZNS officer and sustained a bullet wound on the left side of the chest,” Katanga said and revealed that the ZNS officer had not been arrested.

She said Muchina was in the company of his brother, Alexander Mulubwa, on their way from Chililabombwe where they had gone to collect money.

Katanga said police officers were investigating what could have led to the shooting, which resulted in death.

But some police officers have questioned the motive behind the shooting.

“It is shocking as to what exactly prompted this ZNS officer to shoot this old man in the left chest. These officers eat together with smugglers. But we hear the smugglers did not give a share to the officer and that is how he fired when they did not stop. Now surely a trained officer firing at a passer-by; it is shocking,” the source said.

Chililabombwe residents, especially those living at Kasumbalesa have asked the government to relocate ZNS mealie-meal crack squad to the borderlines.