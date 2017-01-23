Kambwili: My Heart Bleeds For The Street Vendors Of Kitwe

MY heart bleeds for the street vendors of Kitwe and I wish I could help, cries Chishimba Kambwili.

The Kitwe City Council, with the help of state police, on Wednesday removed vendors from the Central Business District.

Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo applauded the Kitwe City Council for ‘peacefully relocating vendors’ from the car parks where they were conducting business and said the exercise was being done in President Edgar Lungu’s name.

Lusambo said the relocation of street vendors was an on-going project, which would soon be implemented in Ndola, Luanshya and Mufulira.

But in a Facebook posting on Thursday, which he later pulled out on Friday for unexplained reasons, Kambwili said the removal of vendors from Kitwe streets was against the PF’s pro-poor campaign promises.

Kambwili, who was fired as information minister, said the economy was currently under enormous stress and this was not the time for towns to compete on being the cleanest but time to put the people first in the governance process.

“The sad case of street vending. The elite call it dirty because they can afford to shop in Shoprite; the poor call it business because that is their only source of livelihood. What happens to these men and women who seek to send their children to schools and provide for their families?” Kambwili wondered.

“Having heavily campaigned in the last general election, I reiterated the fact that the Patriotic Front is a pro-poor party and we would not remove vendors from the streets until we provide an enabling environment for them to thrive. The economy is currently under enormous stress and this isn’t the time for towns to compete on being the cleanest; it’s time to put the people first. My heart bleeds for the street vendors and I wish I could help.”

He charged that unemployment levels were high and vending was a source of income for many families in the country.

The Roan PF member of parliament called on the Kitwe council leaders to have a human heart in dealing with citizens who were merely making ends meet.

“Lest we forget that unemployment is high and this [street vending] is a way for people making ends meet. Let us have a human heart when making life-changing decisions. How can we refer to human beings selling their products as dirt? The sad case of street vendors, dirt in others’ eyes, livelihood in their own eyes. Where is the fairness?” asked Kambwili.

But Kitwe mayor Christopher Kangombe said the relocation of street vendors was one of the painful decisions he had made as head of the local authority.

Kang’ombe, however, said Kitwe residents would only appreciate the initiative once the streets were cleaned and the city’s outlook changed.