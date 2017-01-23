Gambia’s Exiled Leader ‘Virtually Emptied’ The Coffers

Former president Yahya Jammeh plundered state coffers in his final weeks in power, a special adviser for Gambia’s new leader says.

Gambia’s outgoing leader, Yahya Jammeh, has been accused of emptying the country’s banks of 500m Gambian dalasis (£9.2m) in the last two weeks of his reign.

“The coffers are virtually empty,” said Mai Ahmed Fatty, one of the coalition’s key leaders and special adviser to the new President, Adama Barrow.

He said talks with the country’s Central Bank staff had shown a huge gap in the nation’s finances with evidence that Mr Jammeh had loaded his private jet with millions of Gambian dalasis on his way into exile in Equatorial Guinea.

“Within a period of two weeks alone, nearly 500m dalasis were withdrawn by the former President – that’s a lot of money,” he said.

Mr Fatty went on to urge the thousands of Gambians who fled to safety in neighbouring Senegal to return home.

But he insisted Mr Barrow was “not an ordinary Gambian any more” by way of explanation about why the newly inaugurated leader was still in the Senegalese capital Dakar under heavy security.

The new President wants to return to Gambia “very soon”, Mr Fatty said, but would do so only once the security conditions are more stable.

Mr Fatty said Mr Barrow was still awaiting pledges of loyalty from the security services in the country and had urged ECOWAS troops now in the Gambian capital, Banjul, to remain for the foreseeable future to ensure stability.

ECOWAS is the West African economic regional bloc which has taken the lead in the Gambian crisis.

When Mr Jammeh was finally flown out of the country late on Saturday night, soldiers and police were seen crying on the tarmac.

The leader who ruled Gambia for 22 years is believed to have surrounded himself with mercenaries and security service agents in his last few days.

Mr Jammeh had at first accepted the results of Gambia’s December election but did an about-turn a few days later, refusing to go after claiming the electoral commission had mishandled the poll.

His decision to impose a state of emergency the day before he was due to cede power prompted travel agents to instigate an evacuation from the country of holidaymakers – several thousand of whom were from Britain.

