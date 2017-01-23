All MPs That Are Busy Endorsing Lungu For 2021 Are Useless Puppets

It’s barely 7 months when the disputed elections of 2016 were handed over to the PF by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. Every Zambian wants to see how these so called leaders of our nation are going to perform for mother Zambia and her people.

The 1 million Zambians that voted for PF are also asking the same questions that are being asked by the over 2 million Zambians that didn’t vote for Edgar Lungu. What has Edgar Lungu done to better our economy which these blind MPs have seen in less than 7 months to start endorsing him for 2021?

The Bowman Lusambos, Alex Chitemes and the rest that are busy wining and dining in 2021 fantasy world, are nothing but useless Mps that are puppets for the incumbent. Even them MPs endorsing Edgar, what have they done in their constituencies?

The best they can do is go back to the people in their constituencies and tell them that Bowman or Alex is going to stand again in 2021 as MP. Hear how the people will laugh at such madness. Most of these MPs are just chancers.

Citizens can now see for themselves what type of leadership they have in government. Puppets that just think of politics instead of thinking of bringing forth solutions of how to better our economy. People are suffering in various constituencies. What are the copperbelt MPs doing?

Roads are in bad shape and yet RDA has collected a lot of money from road users, people want jobs, they want an enabling environment for doing business and Zambians want to see Zesco restoring power to normal. What plans do these guys have so as to develop their constituencies? Why is 2021 top of their agenda?

One who has stolen is always guilty of what can happen if at all he or she is caught, hence the best a thief does is to protect all loopholes. PF MPs know exactly what type of a loophole 2021 is for them and Edgar Lungu. Bowman has a die hard virus and he supports anything, be it wrong or bad timing as a puppet it’s to support. Typical of die hard mentality without reasoning.

Lastly, Bowman and his fellow puppets should stop this mediocrity and get down to work. Chiteme go to your constituency and learn how the young mayor is trying so hard to better the entire city. Stop the nonsense of endorsements, its showing to the nation how shallow minded some of these representatives at National Assembly are.

Get above politics and begin to work. Zambians don’t want politicking, they want results that will better their livelihoods.

Kenny Ng’ona

UPND Youth Affairs

National Coordinator