CB PF MPs Endorse Lungu For 2021

All Copperbelt Province based Patriotic Front MP’s have resolved to support President’s Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that he is eligible to stand for elections in 2021.

During a news conference held at Protea Hotel in Ndola on Sunday, the 12 MP’s said President Lungu’s pronouncement is within his constitutional rights.

The MPs told the media that President Lungu deserves another term in office because he has demonstrated quality leadership.

The MPs have since declared Copperbelt Province as a no-go zone for people opposed to the pronouncement by President Lungu.

Nkana MP Alex Chiteme and his Kabushi and Chifubu counterparts Bowman Lusambo and Frank Ngambi respectively spoke on behalf of the other MPs.

The press conference was also attended by Deputy Parliamentary Chiefwip Steven Chungu who is also Luanshya MP and PF Provincial Chairman Steven Kainga and other provincial and constituency officials.

The MPs contended that the issue of President Lungu’s eligibility is a straight forward matter which should not even be debated.

The Members of Parliament stated that President Lungu has shown selfless leadership and that he has now managed to embrace all tribes in the development process.

The MPs say they will rally behind President Lungu from 2016 and beyond and will ensure that they unify the party in the province.

They said President Lungu is able to interact with people from all walks of life because he is a humble leader with a heart for the people.