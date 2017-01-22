CB PF MPs Endorse Lungu For 2021

CB PF MPs Endorse Lungu For 2021

All Copperbelt Province based Patriotic Front MP’s have resolved to support President’s Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that he is eligible to stand for elections in 2021.
During a news conference held at Protea Hotel in Ndola on Sunday, the 12 MP’s said President Lungu’s pronouncement is within his constitutional rights.
The MPs told the media that President Lungu deserves another term in office because he has demonstrated quality leadership.
The MPs have since declared Copperbelt Province as a no-go zone for people opposed to the pronouncement by President Lungu.
Nkana MP Alex Chiteme and his Kabushi and Chifubu counterparts Bowman Lusambo and Frank Ngambi respectively spoke on behalf of the other MPs.
The press conference was also attended by Deputy Parliamentary Chiefwip Steven Chungu who is also Luanshya MP and PF Provincial Chairman Steven Kainga and other provincial and constituency officials.
The MPs contended that the issue of President Lungu’s eligibility is a straight forward matter which should not even be debated.
The Members of Parliament stated that President Lungu has shown selfless leadership and that he has now managed to embrace all tribes in the development process.
The MPs say they will rally behind President Lungu from 2016 and beyond and will ensure that they unify the party in the province.
They said President Lungu is able to interact with people from all walks of life because he is a humble leader with a heart for the people.

6 Responses to "CB PF MPs Endorse Lungu For 2021"

  1. tutu   January 22, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    idiots the all lot of them,ubunonshi bwachalo bize bize going down, what has he shown to deserve that?

    Reply
  2. kakolwe   January 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    I agree with Tutu totally. It is ONLY 4 months into his five years and you are busy talking about the rubbish of who is going to stand where in four years & nine months? Let him show his works first.

    Reply
  3. BBC   January 23, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Please so called CB leaders concetrate in making developmental decision than this issue, Stop wasting time. that is not what people think and groups are easy to corrupt than the voters.
    Ready the President wisdom comments ffrom his lips. He will not stand

    Reply
  4. insala kapondo   January 23, 2017 at 9:43 am

    empty versals owez makes lot noize failures just show your hard work ba fi colour 4 months in office bizzy making noize.

    Reply
  5. Amani Mahoro Peace   January 23, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Too Early

    Reply
  6. MS   January 23, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Indeed it’s a straight forward matter.

    Reply

