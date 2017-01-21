Mtendere Head Teacher Gets 30 years for Defiling Pupil

LUSAKA High Court judge Susan Wanjelani has sentenced a Mtendere school head teacher to 30 years imprisonment for defiling a seven-year-old pupil.

Saul Banda, 49 a headteacher at a private school in Lusaka’s Mtendere area, was convicted of defilement by Lusaka magistrate Ireen Wishimanga last June.

According to the victim’s testimony during trial, Banda had sex with her in a classroom after enticing her with fruits.

She had told the court that on the material day, Banda asked her to remain behind as the rest of her classmates left and that later he forced himself on her.

And during an identification parade organised by the police, the victim identified Banda.

In sentencing Banda, judge Wanjelani said the convict committed a heinous and despicable offence against the girl.

She said many parents entrusted Banda with their children considering that he was running the school.

“The position of authority and trust that the convict held and the age of the child are aggravating factors in this matter. I therefore sentence you to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour,” said judge Wanjelani.

Earlier, Banda, through a lawyer from Legal Aid Board, a Mrs Mundia, pleaded for mercy saying he was extremely remorseful for his actions.