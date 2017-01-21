Kalifungwa Urges Neglected PF Youths To Mobilise, Liberate Themselves in 2021

NEGLECTED PF youths must mobilise ahead of the 2021 general elections to liberate themselves from the current leadership that has not valued their efforts, says former Kabwe PF youth chairperson Clement Kalifungwa.

In an interview, Kalifungwa said it was unfortunate that some ruling party leaders had turned against the youths they used in the 2016 general elections and were now calling them thugs.

“You see, it really hurts me to see the way youths are being used, you know; they are very much used during campaigns, they are promised a lot of things, they are promised jobs…they are used and at the end of the day, they are dumped. I can give you a classic example of our town here. We have some MPs who today are calling the youths whom they were using to campaign for them, whom they were using to run up and down during campaigns, today they are calling them thugs, which is very, very unfortunate. And it is against this background that I, as Clement Kalifungwa, I have put myself available for the people of Bwacha Constituency come 2021. So I am calling upon the people of Bwacha, youths who have problems please come to me, we will sort some of the problems out, we will see what we will be doing because you cannot be neglected,” Kalifungwa said.

He lamented that youth unemployment challenges had not received the required attention from those in leadership.

Kalifungwa said he would not be cowed as his aspirations were aimed at uplifting the lives of the neglected youths and women who were only remembered during the election period.

“You see in terms of development, there has been a slowdown. Kabwe is known to be a town where unemployment is so rife, especially among the youths. My aspiration is to ensure that all these youths others are calling thugs, we empower them to be productive for the benefit of our community. Yes, that is the route we will take with all the youth. We will work from now till 2021,” said Kalifungwa.