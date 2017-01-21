Agro Dealers Robbing Zimba Farmers Under E-Voucher, Complain Councillors

CIVIC leaders in Zimba district have complained that agro dealers engaged by government to give farmers inputs through the E-voucher system are taking advantage of their desperation by hiking prices of fertiliser.

Raising a point of order during a full council meeting in Zimba, Simwatachela ward councillor Tobias Kenabanyama wondered why the government was sitting idle watching farmers being robbed of their already delayed inputs by agro dealers.

“Why are agro dealers engaged by government to give farmers inputs through E-voucher system taking advantage of their desperation to hike prices of fertilisers? The same farmers when they buy from these dealers using their money, the price is K275 and when they use E-voucher card, it’s K300 per bag of fertiliser,” Kenabanyama complained.

He said it was unfortunate that the poor had continued losing out at the hands of the rich while the government watched and challenged the leaders to walk the talk of being pro-poor and stop aiding agro dealers to rob farmers.

Kenabanyama said the E-voucher system had disadvantaged farmers in the area because they were now paying more than when they were using their own money to buy inputs.

And Zimba district agriculture coordinating officer Sepiso Mungandi said the government had not set prices for inputs hence the reason agro dealers took advantage to overcharge farmers.

“It’s a free market no wonder agro dealers are doing what they are doing. And I’m sure when farmers buy with hard cash, they negotiate,” said Mungandi.