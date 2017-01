The Zambia Under-20 national team is set to face Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid youth sides in Spain as part of preparation for the Africa Cup Under-20 reports quoting FAZ president Andrew Kamanga indicate.

Beston Chambeshi’s boys upon return from their base in Tenerife shall face South Africa’s Amajita on February 8.

The Under-20 Africa Cup kicks off on February 26 with the young Chipolopolo facing Guinea at Heroes Stadium.