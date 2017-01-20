PF SG Annoys Opposition Parties

Political Parties have reacted angrily to the statement by PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila, instructing PF cadres to forcibly take over the running of markets and bus stations saying this is a criminal statement that borders on sedition and inciting lawlessness.

The opposition FDD and UPND feel that this statement is a recipe for anarchy, public nuisance and a serious threat to the peace and stability of the country.

FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says it is unbelievable that the Secretary General of the Ruling Party and a former Lawmaker can be issuing such criminal instructions inciting civil disorder against lawful authority.

Mr. Mwanza explains that sections 57, 92 and 101 of Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia clearly states that any person who utters any seditious words is guilty and liable to imprisonment for two years or to a fine not exceeding three thousand penalty units or both.

Mr. Mwanza says Mr. Mwila must understand that markets, bus stations and taxi ranks are public places and every citizen has the right to trade or do business within these premises regardless of one’s political affiliation.

And UPND Chairman for Rural Reconstruction and Development Moono Mapani says markets, bus stations and taxi ranks are not a property of PF and that they should leave such duties to the relevant authorities who are the councils.

Mr. Mapani says this statement should not be taken lightly as it may bring confusion in markets and bus stations.

He has since demanded that the party takes action against the PF Chief Executive Officer for fueling confusion in the country.